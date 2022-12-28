Larry Eugene Leskovsek
Aug. 7, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2022
Larry Eugene Leskovsek, age 76, sadly passed away on December 16, 2022. Larry was born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1946, to William and Edith (nee Keilhofer) Leskovsek.
Larry is survived by his beloved daughter, Jennifer (Brigham) Green; his grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of his life, Kinley Green and Brecken Green; his grand-dog, Rylie (“Sweetie”); his sister Lana (Ed) Dyer; nephews Bryan Dyer and Brendan Dyer; niece Brittany (Brent) Madden; and great-nephew Kobe Madden.
Larry graduated from Notre Dame High School in Milwaukee in 1964 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1964-66. Larry was then drafted and served in the United States Army in Germany from June 1967 to May 1969. He was honorably discharged in June 1973. After the Army, Larry finished his college courses and earned his degree in accounting and business.
In 1971, Larry landed at First Federal Bank of Wisconsin in Waukesha, where he spent 41 years as senior vice president and chief financial officer. While at First Federal, Larry started the Waukesha Scholarship Fund, where he planned and organized scholarships for local high school students’ college education. Larry wanted to ensure that all students who worked hard could receive money for a scholarship, not just students at the top of their class. Larry spent many years working with Habitat for Humanity and served on the Board of Directors. Larry was also a long-time member of the Waukesha Kiwanis Club; he was the club director from 1994-97, club president from 1999-2000, Board of Directors from 2005-06 and lieutenant governor for the Pewaukee Kiwanis from 2011-12.
In his younger years, Larry enjoyed going on cruises, waterskiing, racquetball, volleyball, and playing sheepshead. He had many hobbies including photography, stamp collecting, woodworking, and lapidary work. Larry had many friends, some being his morning breakfast group, which met rain or shine every day. He enjoyed telling stories of his family and pranks he was planning.
Larry was a very giving man and loved the holidays. He also loved his long-standing family tradition of baking his famous spritz cookies. Larry especially loved creating memories with the people he loved. He took pride in how he wrapped his presents; it was not your typical wrapping. He thought of everything from hot wax to glitter and gorilla tape. To him it was about creating memories that his family will always remember. His famous saying was “Live in Fear.”
Beside his family, Larry’s next love was Lake Wisconsin. He loved nothing more than spending his days and weeks at the lake and would go every chance he got. He enjoyed fishing with his dad, waterskiing and watching the beautiful sunset over the hills. Larry hosted many gatherings at his lake home, he always made sure no one left hungry. Many years Larry had his famous pig roast over his birthday weekend, he loved when friends and family would come from all over to enjoy his favorite place. Larry also taught many people how to waterski and got a thrill from taking anyone tubing, but don’t dare challenge him to stay on, you will not make it.
The last three years of his life, Larry lived at Avalon Square in Waukesha. He had a large impact on the community in the short time he lived there. He made many friends with his breakfast and coffee groups. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and serving on the resident counsel.
Larry will be greatly missed. He was an amazing father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was so kind and giving and always available for a good story!
There will be a celebration of life honoring Larry in the only way he would allow, with great food and drinks, on Thursday, January 5, from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Chef Jack’s Catering, 225 South St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Larry last request was a big party at his lake house. The family will hold Larry’s famous pig roast this summer for his birthday, to gather, tell stories and remember his legacy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Larry’s name to: You Are The Hero - youarethehero.org (his nephew’s charitable organization, he took pride in helping), Avalon Square, or Waukesha Kiwanis Club.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.