WAUKESHA
Larry G. Baker
April 22, 1949 — March 27, 2023
Larry G. Baker of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the age of 73 from complications after a surgery. He was born in Elkhorn on April 22, 1949, the son of Gerald and Dorothy (nee Roberts) Baker.
Larry’s family lived on a farm in Eagle the first eight years of his life and he was taught to drive a farm tractor at a very young age. He loved this and was so proud. The family sold their farm in Eagle and moved to Waukesha, Walworth, Watertown, then back to Waukesha where Larry was a 1967 graduate of Waukesha South High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational psychology, both from UW-Milwaukee. He worked as a teacher for the Milwaukee Public Schools before becoming a baker and working at the Pewaukee Pick ’n Save for many years. Larry was a faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church where he was an usher and enjoyed teaching Bible school among many other activities. Devoted to his community, he enjoyed giving back and was an avid volunteer, helping students at Banting Elementary School in Waukesha and at Pewaukee Lake Elementary School, Waukesha Public Library, and as a driver for ERAS Senior Network. He loved trying new recipes and enjoyed traveling. Larry lived simply and privately but he left a lasting impact on all those he met.
He will be sadly missed by his sister, Bonnie Sallmann of Waukesha; his brother, Dan (Dawn) Baker of Brookfield; his niece and nephews, Cari (Jim) Racine, Sean (Michelle Berth) Sallmann and Jeremy Sallmann; and his great-nieces and nephew, Maddi, Kyle and Chloe Racine and Miranda Sallmann. He is further survived by his special friend Jessica Beris, other relatives, many friends, and his church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at the First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A luncheon to follow. Private burial for the family will be at the Little Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry’s name are appreciated to the First United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.