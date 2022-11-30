WAUKESHA
Larry K. Buetow
Feb. 18, 1947 - Nov. 23, 2022
Larry K. Buetow of Waukesha died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his home at the age of 75. He was born on February 18, 1947, in Waukesha, the son of Kenneth A. and Mary J. (nee Hotelling) Buetow.
On April 15, 1972, he married his best friend Melody (nee Chatfield) Buetow at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, go carts, performance cars and carpentry, in which he built a gazebo, shed and deck without any instructions. He loved antique stores and would refinish many treasures he would find. Larry was an animal lover and especially loved his dog Bentley. He was a kind, considerate, loving, humble, very well liked and was able to get along with everyone.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Melody, of Waukesha, along with his children Michael Buetow of Waukesha and Jaime Vincent of Wautoma. He is further survived by his grandchildren Aaron Vincent of Wautoma and Charlotte, Benjamin and Cora Buetow all of West Allis; his brother John Buetow of Jefferson; former daughter-in-law Caroline Buetow of West Allis; other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Larry’s name are appreciated to the family or HAWS, 701 Northview Rd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
