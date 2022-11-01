LAKE GENEVA
Laura Lorraine Osmundsen
Feb. 7, 1961 - Oct. 15, 2022
Laura Lorraine Osmundsen, 61, of Lake Geneva, passed away at her home on October 15, 2022.
Laura is survived by four siblings, David (Debbie Norman) Osmundsen, Mark (Maribeth) Osmundsen, Sara (Craig) Wahlstedt and Mary (David Hofman) Osmundsen; her Aunt Sandra; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, William David and Margaret Jane Osmundsen.
Laura was an avid Packers fan and loved spending time with family, especially her nephew Clay Wahlstedt and April the chihuahua.
Laura worked as a respiratory therapist at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and was most proud of her work in the neonatal intensive care unit. After moving to Lake Geneva, she worked at Kilwins where she loved making candy.
A celebration of Laura’s life will be held on November 5, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. till the time of service on November 5 at church.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family has asked that you donate in Laura's name to either the Walworth County Food Pantry or to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. Links have been provided on the funeral home’s website.
Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Laura's family. To post an online condolence, please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.