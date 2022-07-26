WATERTOWN
Laurel Irene Scheuren
October 31, 1955 - July 24, 2022
Laurel Irene Scheuren, 66, of Watertown formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born October 31, 1955, the daughter of Norbert and Frances (nee Patricki) Scheuren. Laurel worked at the Training Center in Waukesha as a coupon clipper. In her free time she enjoyed clipping coupons, visiting her family and listening to music.
She will be missed by her brother, Norbert (Deborah) Scheuren of Wales; her sister Carol Monreal of Waukesha; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
There will be a private service for the family only.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Milford Home and the Rainbow Hospice for all of their help.
Memorials are appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, https://rainbowhospicecare.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/90244/Default.aspx.
