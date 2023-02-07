WAUKESHA
Lauren Lee Abplanalp
Jan. 8, 1988 - Feb. 4, 2023
Lauren Lee Abplanalp of Waukesha died surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee at the age of 35. Lauren was born on January 8, 1988, in Waukesha, the daughter of David and Sherry (nee Simpson) Abplanalp.
She was a 2006 graduate of Waukesha North High School. Lauren had worked many years at Tally’s Tap, where she met some of her favorite people and best friends. She is loved and will be missed by many.
Lauren is the cherished daughter of David and Sherry Abplanalp; the best friend and loving “sissy” sister to Jaclyn and the adored aunt “Titi” to Hunter and Mason. Lauren is further survived by her boyfriend Scott Bugiel; grandfather Ernie (Martha) Simpson of Indiana; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul B. and Jean Abplanalp; grandmother “Nana Rose” Sharon Kramer; uncle Don Abplanalp; and cousin Jordan.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 12, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated.
