Laurence C. Wilkinson
March 22, 1941 — March 29, 2023
Laurence C. Wilkinson was born in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on March 22, 1941, and passed away on March 29, 2023.
Beloved husband of Diane M. Brook-Wilkinson; beloved stepfather of Alvin J. Brook Jr. and Julianne Kugel; grandfather to Alyshea S. Brook of Phoenix, Ariz., and Arianna R Brook of Helenville; brother of Gertrude Wilkinson of Oconomowoc and Mary Schwarz of Wauwatosa; also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents Dr. John and Gertrude Wilkinson, stepson Daniel E. Brook, brothers John Jr., Edward, Michael and Daniel, and sister Dorothy Yentz.
Laurence graduated from Marquette University High School in 1959 and was a member of the Class of 1963 at St. Norbert College in DePere.
Laurence retired as a lieutenant of the Delafield City Police Department in 1995 after 28 years of service. He was also a police officer in the city of Oconomowoc for one year and the village of Hartland for three years. Laurence was a charter and life member of Glenn Humphrey Lodge #357 and past master and life member of St John’s/Palmyra Lodge #57 in Whitewater.
Memorials to the family for later distribution to Laurence’s favorite charities.
Pursuant to Laurence’s wishes, there will be no visitation, a private family memorial service will be held.
There will be a luncheon to gather and share memories at T and D’s Grill, 300 W. Main St., Palmyra, after 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.