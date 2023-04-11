LaVerl D. Schultz
LaVerl D. Schultz was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed away at his home in Waukesha on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 91 years after a short battle with cancer. He was born on September 30, 1931, in Waukesha, where he lived his entire life.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:45 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Interment to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. For complete notice, see the funeral home website (www.churchandchapel.com).
Donations in Verl's name can be given to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road, Waukesha, WI 53189 (www.christtheservant.org) or to the Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 (www.hawspets.org).
Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 262-827-0659, is serving the family.