LaVerne Belle Frahm
Sept. 14, 1930 — June 29, 2022
LaVerne Belle Frahm was born September 14, 1930, to Helen (nee Hoover) and Earl Ganyo in Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota. On December 30, 1950, she married Rolland Frahm and enjoyed life in New Berlin until Rolland’s death in 2019. She died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
LaVerne will be missed by her children Rolly Jr., Terry (David) Van Slett and Cindy (Rick) Eastman; her grandchildren Jake Eastman, Parker (Rachael) Eastman, Ryan (Nicole) Eastman, Steve (Abby) Van Slett, Jeanelle (T. J.) Kelley, Melissa Van Slett and Martin (Kate) Van Slett; her greatgrandchildren Adelaide, Celia, Simeon and Samuel; her brothers Dean (Mavis) Ganyo and Terry (Linda) Ganyo; her brother-in-law Ken (Vickie) Frahm; as well as by many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral will be on Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072, with visitation at 2 p.m.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome. com.