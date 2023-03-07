OCONOMOWOC
LaVerne F. Bleifuss
April 30, 1935 - March 1, 2023
LaVerne F. Bleifuss, age 87, of Oconomowoc, passed away on March 1, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on April 30, 1935, to Vernie and Grace (Walker) Bleifuss in Summit. Vernie and Grace both worked on the Pabst Farms. LaVerne had many fond childhood memories of growing up there.
LaVerne graduated from Oconomowoc High School. He then attended the Layton School of Fine Arts where he received a BA. He then served in the U.S. Army for four years and was honorably discharged. Afterward he started his career with Kalmbach Publishing where he became art director for the Model Railroader Magazine. He retired from Kalmbach after being there 40 years.
On May 25, 1974, LaVerne was united in marriage to Delores Stelse. Delores and LaVerne enjoyed many years together and traveled together often. Later in life, Delores had difficult health issues. LaVerne was an incredible caregiver for many years.
LaVerne was a proud member of the Summit Fire Department. He was one of the charter members of the department, started in 1969. He volunteered for 43 years.
LaVerne loved going to rummage sales and had his own annual rummage sale. He loved to paint, play cards with his friends, going to casinos, and making rosettes for family and friends.
LaVerne is survived by his children, Georgia (Bruce) LeMoine, Gary (April) Kaufman, Karen (Steve) Toman and Lori (Greg) Thielen; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; his sister, Ruth Zastrow; his niece and nephews, Russell (Sandy) Schneiderwent, Steve (Donna) Zastrow and Kathy Zastrow; nine great-nieces and -nephews; and 14 great-great-nieces and -nephews; sisters-in-law, Beverly (Kenneth) Stelse and Sue (Hank) Zane; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by wife, Delores; his children, Jeanine Anagnostopoulos and Gayle Struble; brother-in-law Frank Zastrow; and his parents, Vernie and Grace (Walker) Bleifuss.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. urial will follow at a later date at Summit Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Legion Post 91.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.