Laverne Mary Connolly
Jan. 16, 1925 - Jan. 25, 2022
Laverne Mary Connolly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on January 25, 2022, at the age of 97 for her heavenly home.
Laverne was the loving daughter of Daniel and Mary Fitzgerald of Chicago, Illinois. She was born January 16, 1925. After graduating with honors from St. Mary’s High School in Chicago, she made use of her office skill training during World War II. When the War ended she continued to live in her Irish Bridgeport neighborhood until she was married to her loving husband, John (Jack) Connolly, a veteran of World War II on May 24, 1947. They then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Laverne worked at a number of clerical and office positions throughout the years. Her two most memorable positions were at Woolworth’s business offices and the Milwaukee Area Technical College Bookstore. During this time, she helped care for both her husband Jack and her brother John Fitzgerald who suffered from severe illnesses and surgeries.
She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a son Daniel Connolly and a daughter Margaret Mary Greifenhagen.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John (Jack) Connolly of Hartland; her sister Marie Fitzgerald; and brother John Fitzgerald of Chicago, Illinois.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 31, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Family and friends are welcome to visit directly at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Hartland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Laverne’s name to St. Charles Catholic Church, Hartland.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.