LaVerne P. ‘Bernie’ Schmoller
LaVerne P. ‘Bernie’ Schmoller was born to eternal life on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Bernie was born in Green Bay in 1921 the daughter of Norman and Delores (nee Hussin) Schultz. She was a 1940 graduate of Waukesha High School. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she enjoyed volunteering as an usher.
She worked for General Malleable, ManPower, Inc. and Kohl’s Department Store, Waukesha. She retired from Kohl’s after 25 years at the age of 93!
During her younger years she played on many girl’s softball leagues and her baseball uniform is on display at the Wisconsin Historical Society. She also bowled for over 50 years at Fracaro’s Lanes and was proud to have been inducted into the Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Sandy Gardner (Robert) of Sequim, Wash.; daughter-in-law Anne Biebel of Cross Plains; grandchildren Daniel (Jenn) Schmoller of Menomonee Falls and Mary Beth (Dane) Small of Menomonie; and great-granddaughter Addison Schmoller. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Raymond; her beloved son Mike Schmoller; her sister Shirley (Clarence) Rasmussen; and brother Melvin (Eldora) Schultz.
Services were held in Sequim, Wash., and a private entombment took place in Prairie Home Cemetery.
If desired memorials in LaVerne’s name are appreciated to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services