OCONOMOWOC
Leary Allen Dean
Jan. 25, 1931 - March 9, 2023
Leary Allen Dean passed March 9, 2023, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Ann (Graebel); son Leary R. Dean; daughter Diana Dean Brown; son David L. Dean; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Priscilla Dean; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Daniel; his parents, Loretta (Leary) and Herbert R. Dean; brother Donald Dean; and sisters Marie Moehring and Patricia Landry.
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he attended Stevens Point State College. While in college Leary managed the Sky Club and Antler supper clubs. During the school year he drove school bus and in the summer he drove a semi for Asphalt Products.
On April 20, 1957, Leary married Betty Ann Graebel in Edgar, Wisconsin. He later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. He went on to teach for 30 years at Greenland Elementary School in Oconomowoc. His civic pride and patriotism was evident in the daily Pledge of Allegiance in his classroom. In addition to teaching, Leary was active in many local service organizations including the Oconomowoc YMCA and the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital finance committee. He managed the Oconomowoc Lake Club, drove semi for Hay’s Implement, delivered sod for Lurvey farms and hauled milk from local farms to the creamery.
In retirement, Leary continued his truck driving. He drove semi for the Carnation Company, Nick Counsell Trucking and Miller Brothers Farms.
The American Red Cross gave Leary an award after donating 12 gallons of blood over his lifetime. Once the cancer was discovered, his blood donations came to an end.
Leary loved gardening. Fresh produce was always available for family, friends, neighbors, local grocery stores and farm markets. Many cookouts were hosted at Hickory Hill with Leary’s fresh sweet corn.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Glenview Memorial Garden in Ixonia.
The family will be making a memorial donation in Leary’s name to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. After many years of prodding, Leary went on the Honor Flight - accompanied by his son David. He said it was just an incredible day. He would love to help more veterans make the trip to Washington, D.C.