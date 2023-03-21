NORTH PRAIRIE
Lee A. Pagel
May 16, 1931 - March 14, 2023
Lee A. Pagel, age 91, of North Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Linden Grove-Mukwonago. Lee was born on May 16, 1931, in Indiana to Willard and Dorotha (Lippett) Pagel. He married Karen Olson on April 17, 1954.
Lee was a man who loved his country, his family and his wife. And he is known by many for outgoing personality and his passion for antique cars.
He clearly showed his love of country through his two military enlistments. In the 1950s, he enlisted in the Marines and experienced combat in the Korean War. Decades later he enlisted in the Army Reserve and served with distinction training soldiers in armored vehicle operations.
For decades he demonstrated his love for his children through a very long commute so they could experience small town life and open spaces. He and Karen also planned family vacations across the U.S. so the family could experience the history, culture and natural wonders of the U.S. Through this and by example he infused a love of learning in each of the children.
He deeply loved his wife. After the children became adults, Lee and Karen were constantly on the go, including traveling to Europe multiple times, and not surprisingly making new international friends.
Lee purchased his first antique car (a 1929 Model A Ford) in 1957, which remains in the collection. This car was a key part of family time, traveling to car shows across the state and nation. With others, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of cars to any who expressed interest.
Those who knew him enjoyed his outgoing, friendly personality, his sense of humor and his genuine care for others. He exemplified a life well lived and will be deeply missed.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Karen; his children, Erich (Corinne) of Michigan, Joann (Gregory, Sr.) Williams of East Troy and Gary (Pam) of Mukwonago; his six grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Pagel, Chad (Malinda) Pagel, Megan (Jeremy) Pagel-Staples, Nicole (Justin) Seefeldt, Gregory (Karlena) Williams II and Kelly Ann (Matthew) Schmidt; his 12 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Hannah, and Grace Williams, Ben, James, and Hannah Pagel, Emma Staples, Dylan Ruby Pagel-Staples, Jennifer and Paul Schmidt and Theodore and Oliver Seefeldt; his brother, Tom Pagel of Arizona; and other relatives and many good friends.
Preceding Lee in death are his parents; his brother, Willard; and his sister, Elaine.
Memorial life celebration service for Lee will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (NW corner of highways 83 and 59), followed immediately by military honors. A time of gathering and sharing memories will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lee’s name should be directed to either Tunnel to Towers (https://t2t.org/) or the LindenGrove* Foundation (https://lindengrove.org/foundation/). *LindenGrove Senior Care Community is where Lee received gracious care in his last days.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be serving the family. For those unable to attend or just wanting to sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.