HUBERTUS
Lee Hilger
March 15, 1944 — April 2, 2023
Lee Hilger of Hubertus died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born on March 15, 1944, the son of Peter and Vivian (nee O’Brien) Hilger. He was a 1962 graduate of Hartford Union High School. Lee loved to hunt and fish and was the owner of Hilger’s Minnow Ranch, retiring in 2017.
He is survived by his son Marc (Susan) Hilger of Waukesha; granddaughters Marisah (fiance Nick Attwood) Hilger of Milwaukee and Marleah (Tucker Johnson) Hilger of Oconomowoc; his former wife Renate Hilger; and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Loretta (Alex) Friess, brother Roger Hilger and his parents.
A time to gather and greet his family will take place on Thursday, April 13, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
