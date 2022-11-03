BASALT, COLORADO
Leigh Alan Letson
Leigh Alan Letson, age 68 of Basalt, Colorado passed away November 2, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Yvonne. Survived by his sons, Deke (Kinsley) and Cassidy; grandchildren, Hailey, Wyatt and Jace; sister Lynn (Jerry), brothers Larry (Kay), Lon (lrene); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins, and his beloved dog Sunny.
Leigh was born in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha South H’gh School. After college he moved to Colorado and loved the small-town life he found in Basalt. Leigh was a devoted pet owner and loved every dog he adopted. He enjoyed sports, camping, hiking, snowshoeing, and flying. Leigh will be missed by us all. Think of him the next time you play with a dog, take a hike in the great outdoors, or have breakfast in a small-town cafe.
The fam’ly will host a celebration of life in Wisconsin at a later date.