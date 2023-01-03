EAST TROY
Leona ‘Lee’ R. Barber
Leona “Lee” R. Barber of East Troy was born into eternal life on December 28, 2022, at the age of 83. Lee was born in Woodstock, Ill., and grew up with very loving parents (Arnold and Dorothy Larsen). She was the second youngest with seven siblings and helped on the farm and enjoyed driving the tractors and riding horses.
Lee graduated from Elkhorn High School and then attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater taking many classes of banking courses. She was a life guard for three years and taught swimming. She waitressed and car hopped as a part-time job. Lee married David E. Barber in 1959 and he passed in January of 2008. Lee started at Citizens Bank in Mukwonago in 1965 as a coin wrapper and moved into a loan officer position and retired as their vice president.
Lee served on the Jaycees, Jaycettes and Roosters, Hens, served as chairman and the United Way/Relay for Life. She was honored to have many years with her travel companion and best friend John Bauer, whom she loved very much. Blessed to have so many caring friends and an extensive and loving family.
Lee enjoyed going to the casino, sun, boating, Florida, cards, golf, bowling, popcorn and cocktail hour, tootling in the convertible, Packers, Brewers, Bucks, traveling, cruises, Beach Boys, and telling jokes.
She was the loving mother of Debby (the late Mike) Lupo, Dori (Bill) Ross and the late Doug; loving grandmother of Heather (Dr. Christopher) Painter, Rebecca Mertens, Trane (Natalie) Ross, Ian Wappenschmidt and Brianna (Jake Mudlaff) Hanisch; and great-grandmother of Christopher Mertens, Ezra Painter, Evan Painter, Wyatt Mertens, Eleanor Painter, Oliver Ross and Emery Ross. She is the loving sister of Roger (Katie) Larsen, Dorothy Allen, and Wally (Pat) Larsen. Lee is further survived by her brother-in-law Dr. Neil (Erika) Barber, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Barber; son Doug Barber; siblings Coris Ebert, Alice Heller, Nan Christensen, and George Larsen; and her parents Arnold and Dorothy Larsen.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Private family burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed in Lee’s memory to Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mukwonago or American Legion Post 375 in Mukwonago.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.