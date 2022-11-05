DOUSMAN
Leonard Gourdoux
Leonard “Buzz” A. Gourdoux of Dousman found the peace of eternal rest on Monday October 31, 2022, at the age of 76. Buzz married his wife Linda on May 13, 1978, and has been blessed with nearly 45 years of marriage.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters Jessica (Thomas) Kurz and Rebecca (Charles) Leunig; grandchildren Samuel, Thomas Henry, and Elise Kurz and Maxwell and Jonathan Nash Leunig. An avid outdoorsman, Buzz enjoyed hunting, fishing, and using his ingenuity to design, build, and re-engineer. His bountiful garden potatoes and other vegetables graced the tables of neighbors and friends. Buzz will be most fondly remembered by all who knew him for his ability to captivate a room, to make a story sound increasingly fascinating with each retelling, and for the genuine care and concern for all those around him.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with memorial service to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc).
Graveside service will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at Flater’s Hunting Camp, in Holcomb. For details, please call Jim Flater, (715) 579-3947.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Buzz’s name can be made to the Wisconsin Conservation and Education Foundation, www.wisconservationfoundation.org.
