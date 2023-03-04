WAUKESHA
LeRoy ‘C’ Charles Stair
Nov. 19, 1934 — March 1, 2023
LeRoy “C” Charles Stair, 88, of Waukesha, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Born in Wisconsin on November 19, 1934, the son of Lester and Helen (nee Michaelis) Stair.
LeRoy worked as a mechanic and then as a truck driver. He loved fixing cars, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles and sharing that knowledge with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will always be remembered as his daughter’s hero.
He will be missed by his wife, Marcia (nee Morris) Stair; his children Dawn Douglas, Scott (Noreen) Stair and Tracey (John) Kendziorski; grandchildren Amber Kendziorski, Jeremiah (Cori) Douglas, Jordan Douglas, Chad (Diana) Douglas, Sarah Stair and Matt (Stephanie) Hager; and great-grandfchildren Angel, Charlotte, Scarlette and Edward.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his grandson Nicholas Stair and his sister Carol.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.