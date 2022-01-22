MUKWONAGO
Lila M. Vollmer
Lila M. Vollmer of Mukwonago was born into eternal life on January 16, 2022, at the age of 98.
She is the loving mother of Doug Vollmer (Margaret Marshall) and Karen (Richard) Pearson; proud grandmother of Michael Vollmer, Jennifer (Justin) Stigler, Paul Vollmer, Lori Vollmer, Lisa (Jonathan) Kraus, Lori (Brian) Tesensky and Paul (Rebecca) Pearson; and great-granddaughter Peyton Stigler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Bud” Vollmer.
Lila served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. She volunteered for 30 years at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, the “Red Hat Society,” and enjoyed traveling, golfing and gardening.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 W. Veteran’s Way, Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lila’s memory to the church.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.