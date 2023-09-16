WAUKESHA
Lillian Annie (nee Neumann) Schmidt
Nov. 17, 1937 - Sept. 13, 2023
Lillian Annie (nee Neumann) Schmidt, 85, of Waukesha, formerly of Mount Prospect, Ill., was called to eternal life with the Lord on September 13, 2023. Lillian was born on November 17, 1937, to Emil and Amalie (Mantei) Neumann in Forest Park, Ill.
She graduated from Proviso East High School in 1955 and married Walter Schmidt in 1963. They moved to Mount Prospect and lived there until they relocated to Waukesha in 2012. They enjoyed traveling, especially to their Fort Myers condo. Lillian, a full-time mom and homemaker, loved to cook and serve others. She and Walter were foster parents, inspiring future generations within their own family. Lillian was actively involved at home churches, Jefferson Park Lutheran and Our Redeemer Lutheran and later attended Beautiful Savior Lutheran. Lillian was generous, loving, and family-focused.
She is survived by daughter Karen Schlindwein (Tom) of Waukesha; grandchildren Amalie Bowling (Jason) of Waukesha and Joseph Schlindwein of Waukesha; great-grandchildren Jayquan, Soraya, Tanaya, Maya and Lorelei Bowling; cousin/best friend, Linda Franks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by husband, Walter; parents, Emil and Amalie Neumann; and siblings Edmund, Ernest, Edwin, Florence and Martha.
A special thank you to Lauren and New Perspective care staff and hospice nurses, DeAnna and Sharon, for their love and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service, followed by lunch at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha. Burial following at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family’s foster-care/adoption non-profit, Chosen, Inc. (www.choseninlove.org) or Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.