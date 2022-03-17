WAUKESHA
Linda A. Cooney
Feb. 20, 1960 — March 13, 2022
Linda A. Cooney, age 62, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 13, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center-Summit.
She was born on February 20, 1960, in St. Louis, Mo., to Martin L. and Joanne Ploussard. She grew up in St. Louis, Mo., Bloomington, Minn., and Homewood, Ill. After graduating cum laude from Marquette University in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, she embarked on a 30-year career as a registered nurse at Aurora Mt. Sinai Hospital in Milwaukee.
On September 10, 1983, she married Timothy J. Cooney, of Woodstock, Ill., whom she had met while they were both students at Marquette. They made their first home in West Allis, eventually settling in Waukesha.
Her greatest joy was raising their two sons. She took great pride in their many accomplishments, encouraging them along the way. She served as a school volunteer from their kindergarten years through high school. She had the ability to talk to anyone about anything, and put them at ease, both professionally and socially.
Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Timothy; their two sons, Brian (Jazzelle Peters) Cooney of West Allis, James (Maggie Davison) Cooney of Sun Prairie and her beloved grandsons, Owen and Silas Cooney, together with many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.