WAUKESHA
Linda A. Denter
Sept. 19, 1947 - Aug. 31, 2022
Linda A. Denter, born September 19, 1947, living a full active life of 74 years, passed away August 31, 2022. Linda was the daughter of Louis and Ann Menghe. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1966.
Linda worked in customer service for 30-plus years and was active in Pick ‘n Save’s union, attaining a position of vice president with UFC Workers and retiring from UFC and Pick ‘n Save in 2017.
Linda met her future husband, James Denter, in 1968 and they were married on November 15, 1969, in Milwaukee. Together they raised two children, Jason and Jody.
Linda is survived by her husband, James; daughter Jody M.; grandsons Robin Williams, Tyler J. and Cody O. Denter; with a great-granddaughter Abigail; daughter-in-law Debra Denter; and two sisters, Judy Lang and Patty Gordan. Linda is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Jason, mother, father and three brothers, Donny, Robert and James Menghe.
There will be a time of gathering on Thursday, September 22, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.