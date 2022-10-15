Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck)
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck), age 67, passed away with family at her side on Friday, October 14, 2022.
A funeral visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Mukwonago. Please refer to the Tuesday Freeman or the funeral home website for further details and full obit.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is assisting the family. Visit online at www.thelenfh.com or call (262) 392-4251.