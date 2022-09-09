Linda Ann Couillard
Feb. 24, 1953 - Aug. 30, 2022
Linda Ann Couillard, 69, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022. Linda was born in Waukesha on February 24, 1953. She grew up in Mukwonago with her parents, Donald and Mary Lou (Farrell) Zingsheim, sister Donna (Don) Von Rueden and brother Terry (Tracy) Zingsheim.
Linda spent a large portion of her working years at Carroll College coordinating the International Student program. A highlight of her life was to have the opportunity to travel with them to England and Ireland in 1996. She had a love and passion for different cultures and their history. She also was very proud of her work at The Women's Center in Waukesha, being an advocate for women and children in domestic violent situations. She worked there from 2005 until her retirement in 2015.
Linda is survived by her former husband, Rocky (Jan) Couillard, son Michael Costa (bonus daughter Brittany Bolton), daughter Heather (Ryan) Roskres, step-daughter Kim (Gene) Mengel, step-son Jason (Traci) Couillard. Grandchildren Ethan and Aiden Costa, Caleb and Holden Huff, James Roskres, Crystal (Krisa) Kittel, Tom (Brittney) Mengel, Jessica (Corey) Garland, Jenny Mengel and Ryleigh Couillard. She lived for her grandbabies!
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Mary Lou, and granddaughter Amanda Mengel.
Linda will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. She has a beautiful soul that was always there with an ear and a hug. She loved to dance and be surrounded by the people she loved. There will be a celebration of life planned for later in the year.