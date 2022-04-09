Linda Ann Rockenbach
Linda Ann Rockenbach, 80, passed away at home on April 2, 2022. Linda was born to Joe and Joan Balog in Yonkers, New York, in September 1941. She migrated to Wisconsin with her military family, including her siblings Barbara and Jeff. Linda went to high school in Brookfield.
In 1958, Linda married Ed Zimmer. Linda's wonderful sons Scott and Greg were born of this union.
In 1975, Linda met the love of her life, Bobby Jo Rockenbach. Together they bought their home in Genesee Depot in February 1978. They shared their home with a variety of friends, family members and beloved pets over the years.
On Nov. 23, 1979, Linda and Bob married in Waukesha. They vacationed to many destinations. Upon retirement, Linda and Bob were snowbirds living in Tucson, Ariz., McAllen, Texas, Puerto Rico and Largo, Fla.
Linda loved her people! If you were one of her people, you knew it. She doted on everyone, especially her husband, BJ. Linda was a confidant, adviser, cheerleader and always saw the good in others. Linda also loved her animals! She cared for birds, fish, hamsters, a hedgehog and numerous cats and dogs. Linda had a special talent in caring for her creatures. Linda is dearly loved and missed by all those who's lives she touched.
Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bob; sons Scott Zimmer (Bonsall, Calif.) and Greg Zimmer (West Allis); step daughters Rhonda Voigt (Keith, Monona) and Vicki Ziegler (Ron, Madison); grandchildren Jordan Zimmer, Cole Ziegler, Evan Voigt and Ryan Zimmer.
Private family services have been held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a humane society are suggested (https://hawspets.org).
