WAUKESHA
Linda Grace Fletcher (nee Schmoller)
Dec. 19, 1947 - April 9, 2023
The generous soul of Linda finally rested easy on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, after a brave, long battle with cancer. Linda breathed her final breath at her home, just a few blocks from where she grew up in Waukesha, surrounded by all of her family. She did not suffer, she appeared to be at peace, she was beautiful, she was loved.
Linda was born on December 19, 1947, in Waukesha, to Herbert and Grace (nee Abrahamson) Schmoller. Linda, a Waukesha South graduate, Class of ‘66, and a graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College, went on to have a long career as a nurse at Northview Home and Linden Grove Nursing Home, both in Waukesha.
Linda was a natural born care giver: she enjoyed making others happy, whether it was assisting someone with a medical ailment of offering them a meal, a fresh cup of coffee or a piece of bakery. She encouraged all of her children to get an education and was proud of them for achieving that. Linda was a devoted spouse, having a deep loving relationship with her husband, Allen Fletcher. Together they were married for almost 51 years this month. If there was one consistent theme to Linda’s life, it was her profound devotion to the ones she loved, and even to some she didn’t. This would be a better world if there were more people like Linda in it. It should also be noted that many people enjoyed being around Linda for her sense of humor and for her ability to just be fun; until the end she had a great smile. Linda enjoyed a lifelong appreciation of music, baking Norwegian cookies and being up north with her family fishing.
Preceding Linda in death were her parents and her two brothers, Tom and Jim Schmoller.
Loved ones that will miss Linda are her husband, Al; her son Andrew Fletcher and his wife Katie Musolff; and daughters Emalie Fletcher, Amanda (Fletcher) De Los Santos and her husband Ray De Los Santos. Linda was very active and involved as a grandma to her two grandchildren, Maya and Mason De Los Santos. Linda considered her niece Star Alleman to be her little sister. An extensive list of friends and family will mourn her passing.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
Private interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-9100 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.