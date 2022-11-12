CITY OF PEWAUKEE
Linda I. Hink (nee Fohey)
Linda I. Hink (nee Fohey) of City of Pewaukee died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at age 66.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Barry, along with their children Jenni (Jamie) Horbinski, Jessica (Leon) Gustowski, Jeff (Mindy) Hink and Jerrod (Cara) Hink; nine grandchildren; her siblings; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 15, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation continues Wednesday, November 16, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Evangelical & Reformed UCC, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Private entombment at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
Please visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information call 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com.