WAUKESHA
Linda L. Hermann
June 11, 1946 - Jan. 11, 2023
Linda L. Hermann, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 76. She was born in Milwaukee on June 11, 1946, the only child of Kenneth and Marie (nee Cornish) Robinson.
She was a 1964 graduate of Waukesha South High School. On August 24, 1968, she married Marlin P. Hermann at First United Methodist Church where they were active members and raised their family. Linda worked in food service for many years at Catholic Memorial High School, Central Middle School and Carroll College. Linda was a member of the Elk Ladies, Lodge #400 where she served in various roles and was first lady when her husband was state president.
She will be sadly and forever missed by her daughters Dawn (Matt) Merrill of Oregon, Illinois, and Brenda (Edward) Ensley of Waukesha; her cherished grandchildren Kylie Ensley and Adam Merrill; step-grandchildren Brittany Merrill and Paige Kendrick; and step-great-grandchildren Isaac and Mara Kendrick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin, on September 25, 2021; her parents; and step-father, Fred Wilcox.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, from 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin. Linda loved animals, therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorials in her name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.