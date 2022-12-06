WAUKESHA
Linda L. Selchert
Feb. 19, 1943 - Dec. 3, 2022
Linda L. Selchert of Waukesha died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born in Spokane, Wash., on February 19, 1943, the daughter of James and Ina (Goodman) Bradbury.
Linda was an extremely hard-worker her entire life, working for Waukesha Foundry for many years among many other various jobs. Her most rewarding job was working as a support professional at the Genesis House assisting others through recovery. Linda had a generous heart and devoted her life to helping others. She loved caring for her children and many others over the years, providing unconditional love to all.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Tammie (Tim) Kolstad of Mukwonago and Rick (Sue) Selchert of Waukesha, and Mary Linde of Virginia, who was like a daughter to Linda.
She was preceded in death by her son Lonnie Becker and daughter Kimberly Selchert.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Malouf and Tyler (Lanie) Malouf; beloved great-granddaughter, Lila Malouf; other “special grandchildren” Nannette, Curtis, Savanah and Jessica; and “special great-grandchildren” Devon and Lauren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Linda’s name are appreciated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.