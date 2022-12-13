Waukesha
Linda L. von Dahlen
May 31, 1947 - Dec. 6, 2022
Linda L. von Dahlen, 75, of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Vesta House Hospice in Chandler, Arizona.
Linda was born on May 31, 1947 in Chippewa Falls the daughter of Donald F. and Bernice O. (Sukopp) Saxe. After completing her schooling, she went onto work in the health care industry as a licensed practical nurse. She worked for the majority of her career at the Mukwonago Family Physician’s Clinic. Family came first for Linda and she first retired in 1997 to care for her first grandchild who had health issues. She later returned to work in the home health care industry and would officially retire in 2005.
On July 12, 1969, Linda was united in marriage to Max T. von Dahlen at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cornell. God blessed Linda and Max with two loving children, Max B. and Tera A. Linda had a joyful heart. She was a very happy person and loved to sing. She and Max lived in a few different places during their life together, including raising their children in Eagle before moving in their retirement years, but Linda always made sure she joined her local church’s choir. She was also involved in her community and was a charter member of the Eagle Lioness and continued her service with the organization for numerous years after moving out of the Eagle area. Linda and Max spent their winters in Dessert Sun Community in Apache Junction, AZ, and made many good memories together at their second home. For leisure, Linda enjoyed motorcycling, whether it be day trips or extended vacations, with her husband and more recently, loved to look out her window and watch the hummingbirds feed. She was also an avid bowler in her younger years. Linda was a good lady who was kind and caring and she will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Max T. von Dahlen; her two children, Max B. von Dahlen of North Branch, MN, and Tera A.(Christopher) Sagen of Waukesha; her four grandchildren, Maxwell (Hailey Micale) Sagen, Madison Sagen, Max A. von Dahlen and Logan von Dahlen; and two siblings, Vern (Kathy) Saxe of Wentworth, and Donna (Bill) Rockwell of Gordon. Linda is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Natalie Martinek.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Desert Sun Clubhouse in Apache Junction, Arizona. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Hoffman Cemetery in Rome.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.