Linda M. Lemm (nee Dziekan)
June 9, 1952 - Feb. 27, 2022
Linda M. Lemm (nee Dziekan) passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022, surrounded by her family at the age of 69. She was born on June 9, 1952, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Harry and Jean (nee Neugebauer) Dziekan.
Linda married the love of her life, Art Lemm, on August 12, 1972. They had five children and she happily spent much of her time keeping up with everyone’s education, sports, Scouts and other activities while still managing to make time for fun activities and family vacations. As the kids started getting older, they humorously designated some outings as RFOs (Required Family Outings), to make sure their large family still had quality time together. When the kids were out of the house, Linda had many opportunities to accompany Art to various work conferences all over the country and they loved traveling together and visiting old and new friends.
Linda and Art were young and energetic grandparents who enjoyed feeding, traveling with, and babysitting their 14 grandkids. Linda only had one rule about the babysitting: what happens at Grandma’s stays at Grandma’s! She loved her grandkids so much and was always so proud of them. One of her gifts as a grandmother and a friend was giving you her undivided attention and making you feel like you were the most important person in the world.
Linda was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Genesee Depot. She also worked for many years as a bank teller at Associated Bank in Waukesha, touching many of her clients with her kindness and ready smile. Although the progression of her MS left her unable to walk, she handled her challenges with humor and determination. Linda kept a positive outlook and loved to find ways to encourage the people around her. She also worked hard each day to keep her body moving to maintain and get back as much mobility as she could. She made many dear friends at the MS-Just Keep Moving gym where she went faithfully each week to exercise and she found wonderful support in that community.
Linda will be sadly missed by her children, Eric (Katherine) Lemm, Brian (Jennifer) Lemm, Jason (Amy) Lemm, Heather (Michael) Schaefer and Kevin (Avery) Lemm; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jack, Jessica, Cassandra, Caleb, Isaac, Bronwyn, Owen, Declan, Sam, Connor, Ryder, Hazel and Harlow; her siblings John (Irene) Dziekan, Mary (the late Ross) Locher, and Jim (Julie) Dziekan; and her sister-in-law Sharon (the late Bill) Thomas. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jean Dziekan, and her husband, Art Lemm.
A visitation for Linda will be held on Monday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38-W31602 Highway D (highways D and 83), Genesee Depot, WI 53127. The funeral Mass will also be live-streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5103751422. Burial will take place privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to MS-Just Keep Moving, Inc W228-N791 Westmound Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186.
