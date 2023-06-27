JOHNSON CREEK
Linda Marie Quest
June 29, 1950 - June 21, 2023
With deep sadness and profound gratitude, the family of Linda Marie Quest announces that she passed away after a brief illness on June 21, 2023. She was cared for and surrounded by family when she died peacefully in her home in Johnson Creek.
Born on June 29, 1950 in Watertown, Linda was the oldest of five children to Ruth (Haumschild) and Charles Quest. She grew up in Jefferson County and graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1968. Prior to her retirement in 2012, Linda worked for Midwest Aerial Platforms and Wisconsin Lift Truck, selling construction equipment.
Linda's greatest passion and joy in life was always her family. In addition to the close bonds she shared with her four siblings, she was a loving, patient, and proud mother of three and grandmother of four. She leaves behind her son, Paul (Luann) Else, and his children Noelle and Cody Else; daughter Nicole Else-Quest (Stephen Agostini), and her children Raeka and Isador Agostini-Quest; and daughter Debra Flannery.
She was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren, whether reading books, playing board games, learning about their hobbies, listening to them play piano, or cheering for them at a swim meet. She treasured and carefully kept every greeting card, craft, finger painting, and note they gave her. There were many. She was a devoted daughter who provided gentle and loving care to each of her parents at the end of their lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Olivia Hassler.
She leaves behind her sisters Shirley (Harry) Shepherd, Pat Quest, and Charlene Quest (Michael Duffy), and her brother, Michael Quest (Rebecca McGuire), as well as her nieces, Jenny Quest, Sarah LeMay, and Abby Onsgard, and her nephews, Eric Quest and Sol Hassler.
Those who knew Linda could depend on her compassionate, generous, and kind spirit, as well as her unwavering loyalty and optimism. She witnessed good in all people, and never failed to bring love and light with her into a room. She had a warm and infectious smile and gave the best hugs. In conversation, she was an unparalleled listener who gave you her undivided attention and heartfelt encouragement in whatever challenge or frustration you shared.
Loving and generous to her last breath, Linda carefully planned and communicated her final wishes in detail. She forgave all debts owed, requested irises at her memorial service, and gently reminded her children, just one last time, to work together. They did. Her life will be remembered and celebrated on what would have been her 73rd birthday, Thursday June 29. A visitation will be held from 1-3 with a memorial service at 3, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home, 900 W. Racine St. in Jefferson, followed by a celebration of life at American Legion Post 305 in Johnson Creek. We are grateful for the kindness shown to Linda by Rhonda, Jenny, Krista, Taylor, Ashlyn, and the other caregivers at Rainbow Hospice, as well as the nurses at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
We encourage donations to Rainbow Hospice Care in Linda's name.
We are all better people by having known Linda. Each of us honors her memory with unconditional acts of kindness and generosity.
