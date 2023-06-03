WAUKESHA
Linda R. Versailles
Dec. 8, 1944 - May 31, 2023
**PIC**Linda R. Versailles, 78, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Edenbrook Lakeside in Milwaukee.
Linda was born on December 8, 1944, in Waukesha, the daughter of George and Helen (Bender) Whitaker. She grew up in the Waukesha area and graduated from Waukesha High School Class of 1964. On June 24, 1966, Linda was united in marriage to Earl Versailles in Waukesha and the two would go on to enjoy 50 years of marriage together until Earl’s passing in 2017. Linda and Earl were blessed with three loving children, Pamela, Todd and Penny. Linda’s greatest joy and pleasure in life was taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mom and grandma and made sure that each of her family members had their needs met and were well taken care of. She was a talented cook and baker and made sure to keep her family fed with delicious meals and baked goods. She also baked countless Christmas cookies for her family, neighbors and friends and enjoyed doing so very much. For leisure, Linda enjoyed backyard campfires, stargazing, planting flowers, bird watching and taking long rides in the country. She was a kind and caring lady and she will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
Linda is survived by: her children, Pamela Versailles of Waukesha, Todd Versailles of Fort Atkinson, and Penny (Michael) Tahtinen of Beloit; her grandchildren, Sierra, Sommer, Daniel, Julia, Abigail, and Chloe; and her siblings, Helen Wood of Waukesha, Kevin Whitaker of Pine, Ariz., Keith (Carolyn) Whitaker of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Mark Whitaker of Waukesha. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Versailles; her parents; her sister, Dale Marie Whitaker; and her half-brother, Walter Cooper.
Memorials in Linda’s honor may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
A funeral visitation will be held to honor Linda’s life from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119. Linda will be laid to rest immediately following the visitation in Oak Ridge Cemetery of Eagle.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.