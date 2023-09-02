WAUKESHA
Linda Rose Rodriguez
Aug. 16, 1951 - Aug. 30, 2023
Linda Rose Rodriguez, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away and joined her husband, Juan, in heaven on Tuesday, August 30, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born in Eagle on August 16, 1951, the daughter of Orval and Betty (nee Moore) Ernsting.
She attended Mukwonago High School, was a faithful member at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for 54 years and was proud to have worked in food service and hospitality at Avalon Manor and Kensington Care. On December 20, 1969, she married Juan Rodriguez; he preceded her in death in 2003.
She will be dearly missed by her children, James (Michelle) Rodriguez of Waukesha, Bryon Rodriguez, Trisha (Jesse Jerabek) Rodriguez of Watertown and Jay Rodriguez of Waukesha; and grandchildren Joseph Rodriguez, Miranda Rodriguez, Tyler Rodriguez, Paul Neira Jr., Brody Jerabek, Marisol Rodriguez and Mikayla Rodriguez. She is further survived by her brothers LeRoy (Glendle) Ernsting of Kentucky, Don Ernsting of Eagle River, Lonnie (Renee) Ernsting of Durand and Danny Ernsting; sister Dolores (the late Roy) Reyes of Colorado; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Juan, and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 17, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family a tribute message.