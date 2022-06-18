Linda Winchester
1957—2022
Linda Winchester, 64, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly at home.
She is survived by sisters Julie (Patrick) Pierce of Waukesha and Sheri (Greg) Lamp of Island Lake, Ill., and brother, Scott (Dawn) Winchester of Gordon, Georgia. She is also survived by nephew Spencer Pierce, as well as other relatives and dear friends.
When Linda was born, she was, to date, the smallest baby born in Wisconsin to survive, weighing in at only 17 ounces. There are newspaper clippings to prove it! She pulled through, obviously, and after five months in the hospital, she was able to finally come home. Though she was small, Linda had a big, fiery personality. She used that personality to advocate for others with disabilities through ACAP and Independence First.
A memorial gathering will take place for Linda at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
