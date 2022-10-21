WAUKESHA
Lisa J. Peterson Dooley
Feb. 14, 1956 - Oct. 18, 2022
Lisa J. Peterson Dooley of Waukesha passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 66. She was born in Janesville on February 14, 1956, the daughter of Robert and Marianne (nee Simmons) Peterson.
Lisa was a graduate of Lawrence University and was a successful pharmaceutical sales rep for many years. She was a lifelong learner and served as the president of Learning in Retirement at WCTC, where she enjoyed many classes. Lisa loved the arts, supporting local artists and indulging in a good meal. She had a zest for life, enjoyed hosting parties with her friends, family and beloved neighbors and especially enjoyed being the life of the party. Lisa found joy in being part of the Waukesha community and championing for women’s rights. Most of all she loved her children. She was happiest when her ‘Sonny Boy’ grilled for her and when styling outfits with and for Maggie.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Abram (Rachel) Dooley and Margaret ‘Maggie’ (Ria Wunderlin) Dooley; and her siblings, Maxcine (Dennis) Tomlinson, Jennifer Alderman and Paul (Tamara) Peterson. She is further survived by good ole’ Aunt Hattie, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m., all at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923; Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA 94104; or Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Inc., 302 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, WI 53202.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and AngelsGrace Hospice for your loving care.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online message.