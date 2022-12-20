WAUKESHA
Lisa Marshall
Sept. 10, 1973 - Dec. 18, 2022
Lisa Marshall, 49, of Waukesha, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a year-long battle with breast cancer. Lisa Marshall was born on September 10, 1973, in Waukesha, the daughter of Darrell and Judy Marshall.
She was a 1991 graduate of Waukesha South High School, where she played basketball and softball, and a 1996 graduate of UW-Green Bay, where she studied art and graphic design and played basketball. She spent her career working as a graphic designer. Lisa was a sports fanatic, she played on many indoor and sand volleyball leagues and played in women’s and co-ed softball leagues every year including through her year with cancer. She loved to cheer on everything Wisconsin, including the Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and Packers. She knew every player and statistic. Lisa also enjoyed the outdoors; meticulously caring for her garden and yard and taking long walks. Lisa was the most loyal genuine human being. She would talk with anyone about anything and loved to be the life of the party wherever she went. She shared many laughs and stories and will be missed by so many friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Darrell and Judy Marshall; her sister, Pam (Todd) Ancelet; her nephews Justin and Gavin Ancelet; grandfather Russell Marshall; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends and teammates.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 22, at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home in Waukesha.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for the wonderful care they gave to Lisa.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.