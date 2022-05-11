WAUKESHA
Lloyd C. Wallenslager Sr.
Lloyd C. Wallenslager Sr. of Waukesha died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 89.
Lloyd was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, LaVerne (nee Hoover); his sons, Lloyd (Katie) Wallenslager Jr. of Green Bay and Larry (Sue) Wallenslager of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Heidi (Matthew) Nechy, Kevin Wallenslager, Daniel (Natalie) Wallenslager and Kristen (Wayne) Weber; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Gabriel Nechy and Silas Wallenslager. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A private family service and entombment was held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in his memory can be made to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035.