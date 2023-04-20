Lois Ann Fortmann
Sept. 9, 1935 - April 17, 2023
Lois Ann Fortmann, age 87, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, surrounded by her family at Lake Country Health Services in Oconomowoc. Lois was born in Oconomowoc to Rudolph and Clara (nee Ziervogel) Schilberg on September 9, 1935.
Lois is survived by Ed Mix, her loving longtime partner; her children, Ron (Kathy) and Bonnye Fortmann; her grandchildren, Amber (Glen) Gramins, Heather (Rhett) Doar, Brittany (Steve) Haim, Nicole (Brett) Zingsheim and Kara (Landon) Flaig; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Wolf, Barbara Wildes and Donna Fortmann; along with many other loving family and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and children, Timothy and Connie.
Lois enjoyed playing cards with her friends, gardening and watching the squirrels and birds in her yard.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’ memory can be made to St. Matthew’s Forward Campaign.
The family would like to thank ProHealth Home Hospice and Lake Country Health Services for the care and compassion they have given Lois and her family.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, April 22, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. with the service to follow. Lois will be laid to rest following the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia next to her husband and daughter. The family invites everyone to join them for a meal and reflection following the burial at Pagenkopf Funeral Home in the banquet hall.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.