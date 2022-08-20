Lorraine Bera (nee Rekowski)
Oct. 12, 1932 — Aug. 15, 2022
Lorraine Bera (nee Rekowski), born on October 12, 1932, was reunited with her husband on August 15, 2022. Lorraine is survived by her sisters Joella, Leona and Donna, as well as her loving sons Stephen Bera, Michael (Helen) Bera, Wendell Bera and Andrew (Linda) Bera. She is further survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on August 24 at St. Paul’s Catholic Parish, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Genesee Depot, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call (262) 549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.