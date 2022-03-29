WAUKESHA
Lorraine M. Johnson
Dec. 16, 1927 - March 24, 2022
Lorraine M. Johnson (formerly Reynolds) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on December 16, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (nee Everman) Koch. Lorraine grew up in Beloit and married Robert Reynolds and together they had two daughters, Kristine and Kathy. She was a longtime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waukesha where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on many committees. Lorraine also enjoyed being a member of Church Women United and volunteering with the Waukesha County Victim Assistance program. She loved traveling, camping, fishing and vacationing in Canada with her husband, Bob.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Kristine (Christopher) Meier of Hartland; her granddaughter Amy (Ed) Sabo; three great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Reynolds; her daughter Kathy Patch; granddaughter Jennifer Meier; second husband, Eugene Johnson; and sisters Dorothy and Edith.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. She will be laid to rest with her husband Robert at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Memorials in Lorraine's name are appreciated to First Congregational UCC, 100 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.