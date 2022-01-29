WAUWATOSA
Lorraine Piper Biang
Nov. 6, 1922 - Jan. 19, 2022
Lorraine Piper Biang, age 99, passed peacefully on January 19, 2022. Always active in mind, body and spirit, Lorraine lived her life to the fullest and reminded all of us to “not grow old.”
Born in Chicago on November 6, 1922, she was a champion of those in need, animals and nature she spent her days volunteering her time and talents for numerous charities while being active in her church. She was a graduate of North Central College (Illinois) and taught elementary school, served as a scout leader and a member of P.E.O.
Lorraine considered herself a dabbler in many hobbies and she will always be dabbling in our hearts.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, George Biang, and daughter-in-law Virginia Biang.
Survived by her daughter Laurie (Peter) Sapienza; sons George (Kristie) Biang and Christopher Biang; eleven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The complete obituary can be found online at www.ThelenFH.com.