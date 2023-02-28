OCONOMOWOC
Lottie Rose Smith
April 13, 1963 - Feb. 23, 2023
Lottie Rose Smith of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the age of 59. She was born in Waukesha on April 13, 1963, the daughter of Herbert and Beatrice (Stapleton) Smith. Lottie enjoyed hunting, bingo, crafts and woodworking. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her beloved children, Jeff “JC” Smith of Burlington, Jon Smith of Waukesha and Jennifer Smith of Milwaukee; her precious grandchildren, Autumn, Jayce and Athena; and her brothers and sisters, Patricia Smith, Karen Smith, Kay (Jimmy) Pieper, Robert (Ginny) Smith, Herbert (Arlene) Smith and Robert Fell. She is further survived by the father of her children, Jeff Smith, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joey.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced by the family.
