Rancho Bernardo, Calif.
Louis James Dellios
1927 - 2023
Lou passed away in May at 95. He was a dentist in Waukesha for nearly 40 years, caring for a thousand patients, before retiring to California with his wife, Pat. He sold his practice in 1992 to his niece DeAnne Blazek. Lou was a graduate of Waukesha High School (‘45) and Carroll College (‘50). He will be interred at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha, where his parents are buried. Friends and acquaintances are invited to join Lou’s family in celebrating his life on Sunday, July 30, from noon to 2:30 p.m., at the Stackner Ballroom in Carroll University’s Campus Center, 101 N. East Ave. In his memory, please consider contributing to the Louis and Patricia Fletcher Dellios Scholarship Fund at Carroll (www.carrollu.edu/give, or 262-524-7240), or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.