RANCHO BERNARDO, CALIF.
Louis James Dellios
1927 – 2023
Lou Dellios made people smile. It was a common thread running through every facet of his long, rich life, whether he was amusing you with a story, prodding you with a punchline, or building you a bridge.
Lou, who cared for a thousand patients as a dentist in Waukesha for nearly four decades, passed away this month in Rancho Bernardo, California, where he and his wife of 64 years, Pat, retired a quarter century ago. He was 95. Lou started his dental practice in Waukesha in 1956, after graduating from Marquette University’s dental school. Before that, he was a 1945 graduate of Waukesha High School, and earned a degree from Carroll College with the help of the “G.I. bill,” after serving in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. Born to a Greek immigrant family in Chicago, where he spent his early years playing ball in the alleys, Lou moved to Waukesha in 1942 with his parents and brother Peter. Lou’s father James, a chef, had been offered a job through a relative at the old Waukesha Restaurant on Madison Street.
Many Waukesha families will remember Lou’s warm humor and gentle touch as he fixed, capped, and polished their teeth with the support of a close-knit and caring staff until his retirement in 1992.
As kind and humble as he was curious and gregarious, Lou embraced everyone he met and celebrated everything about life, never losing sight of how fortunate his own had been. He was enchanted by the little twists, tricks, and turns that life presents — especially the funny ones — and he wove them into endless stories that bonded family and friends with love and laughs.
Born in 1927, on the eve of the Great Depression, young Lou aspired to be a carpenter, and said he had planned for his future by buying a hammer. Then war intervened. He joined the Navy just days after graduating high school, and assumed he would be part of a bloody invasion of Japan. But after the atomic bombs, he served little more than a year before returning home to Waukesha.
While stationed at Pearl Harbor, he discovered his future when he was assigned to a Navy dental clinic, by chance.
After graduating from Carroll in 1950, Lou taught science and coached football for two years at Hartland High School before enrolling at Marquette.
In 1958, Lou married Patricia Wynn Fletcher, a nurse and stepdaughter of a doctor from whom he rented his first dental office. He and Pat raised three children: Jon, Hugh, and Heidi (Dalvie), all of whom attended Waukesha South.
After selling his practice in 1992 to his niece, DeAnne Blazek, Lou and Pat retired to southern California, where they became “Pop” and “Grammy” to their grandchildren. In the ensuing years, DeAnne built up the dental practice, which is now owned by her former partner, Chris Collingwood.
For Pat, Lou was a “marvelous” husband, forever loving and supportive. To his kids, he was a fun, generous father and lifelong teacher, guiding them to the education that had opened so many doors for him. Lou and Pat never missed one of their kids’ track meets at South.
Lou’s family made many friends in Waukesha. They attended St. Matthias Episcopal Church, and built an active social life, including around tennis and softball, which Lou started playing with Kaske’s Speedsters in the 1960s.
Lou knew both loyalty and heartburn, having remained a Chicago Cubs fan his entire life, even after moving to Braves and Brewers country. He watched his Cubs play in the World Series in the 1940s, and again in 2016, after flying from California at 89 to sit in the Wrigley Field stands with a grandson.
In addition to his wife and children, among those cherishing his memory are daughters-in-law Cindy Johnson (Hugh) and Shana Lane (Jon); grandchildren Garrett Dellios, Neil Dalvie, Reese Dellios, Jay Dalvie, Alexander Dellios, Brynne Anderson, and Logan Anderson; sister-in-law Joyce Dellios; nephew Peter Dellios; niece Carol Dellios; and cousins Thalia Coorlas and Leah Giannopoulos Ericson.
With all his stories, Lou brightened memories of the loved ones who went before him, including his parents, James and Margaret, his brother Peter, son-in-law Manoj Dalvie, grandson Niko Dellios, and dozens of dear friends.
Lou will be interred at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha, where his parents are buried. Friends and acquaintances are invited to join Lou’s family in celebrating his life on Sunday, July 30, at the Carroll University ballroom from noon to 2 p.m.
In his memory, please consider contributing to the Louis and Patricia Fletcher Dellios Scholarship Fund at Carroll (www.carrollu.edu/give, or (262) 524-7240, or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.