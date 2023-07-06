MENOMONEE FALLS
Louise Anna Frahm
Nov. 8, 1933 - July 1, 2023
Louise Anna Frahm, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Grace Commons Retirement Community, Menomonee Falls, after another adventurous week of bingo, cards, and field trips. She was born November 8, 1933, in Whitewater, to Percy and Lela (Pinnow) Stacey on the family farm.
Louise was the middle child of four brothers, Donald, Howard, Percy and Richard. She graduated from Whitewater College High School in 1951 followed by a stint working for the DNR in Madison.
Louise was adventurous and she relocated to San Diego with her best friend, Dorothy Nelson. Together, they explored the west coastal states but eventually she returned home and settled in West Allis where she worked for Allis Chalmers.
She met her husband, Gordon, of West Allis, in 1956, fell in love and were married on November 16, 1957, at the First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. They had two children, Linda (Semo), born on March 22, 1959, and Larry, born on July 13, 1964. The family moved to the Town of Brookfield in 1971 to a bigger yard and a nicer home. Louise began working again in 1980 as an administrative assistant to the athletic director at WCTC which offered her travel opportunities with various WCTC teams. She also worked as a math assistant enjoying time spent with the students. She retired in 1996 to enjoy gardening, quilting and crafting with her daughter Linda and her treasured granddaughters, Leandra and Lindsay.
Preceding Louise in death are her parents; her husband, Gordie, in 2001; as well as her four brothers listed above.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Linda (Steve Semo); her son, Larry; her granddaughters, Leandra Eisenach (Ben Wagner), Lindsay (John) Kleineider and Lydia Semo (Beau Bernhoft); her sisters-in-law, Judy Stacey and Elvira Stacey; cousins, nieces, nephews, a slew of Pinnows and Staceys and friends, especially Linda’s mother-in-law Mary (Schulties Semo) Jensen who also lives at Grace Commons and visited with Louise often.
Pallbearers will be her godson Rick Stacey, nephew Greg Stacey, son Larry, and granddaughters Leandra, Lindsay and Lydia.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. with visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) are appreciated.
Louise had the best sense of humor. She was always game for anything, and she never met anyone she could not beat in Rummy. Her witty commentary and her sassiness will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was Granny Weezy, the one, the only.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.