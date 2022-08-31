JEFFERSON
Lu Ann Maureen Dombrowski
March 16, 1953 - Aug. 21 2022
Lu Ann Maureen Dombrowski, age 69, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 21, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison after suffering a stroke. Lu Ann was born on March 16, 1953, in Waukesha, daughter of Walter and Irene (Noble) Dable.
She married George Dombrowski on September 13, 1975, at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Lu Ann was an avid gardener and spent her summers cultivating stunning flower beds and vegetables, and loved attracting hummingbirds and butterflies to her yard. She loved fishing and taking vacations by lakes. Lu was an incredible baker and cook. Having her grandchildren spend the night and taking them fishing, baking cookies, and helping her with her flowers and birds, was one of her favorite things.
Lu Ann will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and is survived by daughters Cindy Dombrowski of Sun Prairie, Jill (Jason) Rodefeld of Sun Prairie and Adrea Dombrowski of Jefferson; her son George Dombrowski Jr. of Jefferson; and her grandchildren Logan, Ava and Cooper Rodefeld.
Lu Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George, and daughter Lisa, in addition to her parents, sisters Bev and Marge, and brother David. A celebration of life will be planned for later in the year. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and doctors at the UW Hospital for the care and compassion they showed to Lu Ann and her family during her last days.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.