WAUKESHA
Lucille Cuthbertson
Feb. 6, 1940 - March 4, 2023
Lucille Cuthbertson, 83, of Waukesha, died at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on Saturday, March 4, 2023. She was born in Fond du Lac on February 6, 1940, the daughter of Roman and Inez (nee Spencer) Schwartz.
Lou was kind, giving, and always wanted to help others. Between her quick sense of humor and selfless giving, there is not a single person that met Lou and didn't love her. She enjoyed making bears in her free time and giving them to anyone and everyone that would take one. On December 8, 1958, she married James Cuthbertson; he preceded her in death November 12, 2012. She was proud to have served her country in the Women's Army Corps.
Our little Lou Lou will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Ellen (Steve) Cox of Waukesha her son Randy (Lisa) Cuthbertson of Louisville, Tennessee, and grandchildren Robin Cuthbertson, Leanna Cuthbertson, Michael Davis, Erica (Brad) Toutant, Jeremy Berra, Jacob Berra and Madisen (Daren) Dame. She is further survived by her 15 great grandchildren; her brothers Charles (Emma) Schwartz of Fond du Lac and Peter (Sara) Schwartz of Fond du Lac; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers Richard, Roman ‘Fred,’ Dennis and Gregory; her sisters Armella, Courtney, Shirley and Catherine; and her granddaughter Renee Cuthbertson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Funeral services with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.