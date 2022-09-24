WAUKESHA
Lucille ‘Lou’ K. Harris
1933 — 2022
Lucille “Lou” K. Harris (nee Schaeffel) of Waukesha passed away peacefully at the age of 88 surrounded by loving family.
She will be dearly missed by her sons, Mark (Cheryl), Tim (Renee) and Dave (Kathy). Lucille was the proud grandmother of Joel Harris, Doug Kuney, Jennifer Fry, Annissa Bader, Patrick Kuney, Lela Harris, Justine Gassenhuber, Tim Harris II and Tara Harris.
Lucille is also survived by several great- grandbabies, nieces, and nephews. She is further survived by siblings John Schaeffel, Susan (Ron) Swiatowy, Mary (Jerry) Walker, and sister-in-law Barbara Jaquith. Lou is further survived by other relatives, friends and dear neighbors from East Terrace.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Douglas, as well as her daughter Janet Kuney, brother Clyde Jaquith, and her parents, John Schaeffel, and Virginia and George Jaquith.
Lou was an avid reader.
She loved to cook and was always sharing her creations with friends and neighbors as long as she was in town. Her and Doug spent their winters as snowbirds down in Corpus Christi, Texas.
A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, October 2, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Lucille’s honor.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family.